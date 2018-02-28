MONMOUTHSHIRE County Council has cancelled its budget meeting as a precaution with snow expected to fall in the county tomorrow.

The council were due to approve its budget and set council tax for 2018/19 at 2pm on Thursday afternoon.

A memo sent out to councillors reads: "Met Office weather warnings have recently been upgraded from yellow to amber bringing with it an increased likelihood of significant snowfall over Monmouthshire throughout tomorrow. We anticipate services to be disrupted and road and transport networks to be adversely affected throughout the county.

"Whilst you may have been able to get to the meeting we might not have been able to guarantee your safe return home."

The meeting, which will see Monmouthshire increase council tax by 4.95 per cent, has now been rescheduled for 10am on Tuesday, March 6.

The authority must submit their final budget to the Welsh Government by March 10.