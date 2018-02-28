A CEREMONY marking the outstanding achievements of Newport stalwarts was held last night with three familiar faces scooping awards.

The 'Spirit of Newport' awards were created by Newport City Council (NCC) to recognise, acknowledge and reward the figures who put Newport on the map through sporting excellence, charitable work, business, the arts, learning or showing courage in the face of adversity.

NCC leader cllr Debbie Wilcox presented the awards at a full council meeting on Tuesday with the accolades reflecting the three values of the city spirit - resolve, tenacity, and dedication.

The first recipient was Newport County AFC manager Michael Flynn who put Newport on the map after the exiles earned a replay in the FA Cup fourth round with a match at Wembley.

As previously reported, record crowds flooded to Rodney Parade during the 1-1 draw against Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur which started their replay journey.

Accepting his award, he said: “I am a proud Newportonian and will always try and do what’s best for the city, whether that be to try to put a successful football team or to increase the amount of kids to join in and be a part of a very exciting future for the football club.”

He thanked chairman of Newport County AFC Gavin Foxall, the mayor David Fouweather and city councillors.

Newport-born Paralympic swimmer Liz Johnson - who has won gold medals in the Paralympic Games and International Paralympic Committee world championships - also scooped an award.

The sports star was born with cerebral palsy before taking up swimming aged three and developing a love for the the sport.

At just 14 she was selected to swim for Team GB wowing crowds over the years with her success and taking bronze at London 2012 Paralympics.

Speaking at the meeting, she said was thankful for the opportunities the sport had given her and felt “lucky” to be from Newport.

“I started out as a little girl wanting to become a sportswoman and swimming was my sport," she added.

“But actually that little girl ended up being the best swimmer in the world which was a bit crazy".

Beloved war veteran and well known poppy appeal stalwart Ron Jones also scooped an award at the ceremony but was unable to attend due to illness.

The 100-year-old, of Bassaleg, received a British Empire Medal in the Queens Honours list for his services to the community last year.

NCC leader, cllr Wilcox said: “This is a modern award and is an opportunity for the people of Newport to nominate those who have shown us that no matter what, the right attitude and application can achieve almost anything.

“This is not an award that will be given out on a regular basis it is awarded only when a worthy recipient is identified who embodies the Spirit of Newport values and qualities."

She added: “I am delighted that we have such worthy recipients as Ron Jones, Michael Flynn and Liz Johnson who all have a connection with Newport and have proved in their achievements that their awards are well deserved and I congratulate them all for being the first people the city is honouring in this way.”