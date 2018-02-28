A COURSE to help teachers develop creativity in children is being held at the University of South Wales (USW) next month.

‘Nurturing Creativity in Early Years’ will be hosted at USW‘s Newport Campus on March 23 and 24.

The course will focus on the Orff Approach, which is a way of teaching based on the essential relationship between music, dance and spoken word.

Rhythm and improvisation are fundamental elements in the approach, which holds the intrinsic view that we are all naturally musical.

“This workshop is for all those working in Early Years settings,” said Dr Alison Murphy, head of early years and social work at USW.

“It focuses on creative approaches to engage young children in music learning activities and supports the implementation of the Donaldson Curriculum in the Expressive Arts.”

The course costs £110, with a reduced rate of £87 for Orff members, and £45 for students.

More details are available by contacting uswcommercial@southwales.ac.uk