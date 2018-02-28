THREE people have been taken to hospital following a crash at Newport’s Tredegar Park roundabout.

The incident occurred at around 11am this morning, and the people were taken to hospital as a precaution.

“At around 11am, we received reports of a two vehicle road traffic collision on Tredegar Park Roundabout in Newport,” said a Gwent Police spokeswoman.

“Three people have been taken to hospital as a precaution however their injuries are not thought to be serious.”