A NEWPORT man is attempting to set a new Guinness World Record as the fastest marathon runner dressed as a coastguard.

Rob Bickel, who lives in Caerleon, is currently training to become a member of a lifeboat crew with marine and land search rescue charity Severn Area Rescue Association (SARA), based in Malpas.

The 44-year-old said the world record attempt - which he will attempt during the new ABP Newport Wales Marathon -was his way of raising publicity and funds for the service.

"I got involved with SARA because they do wonderful things," added Mr Bickel, who intends to run in a full coastguard outfit, weighing 12kg - complete with life jacket and helmet.

“A world record was not in my mind at first.

“I just thought that I would run in the suit because it would bring publicity.

"But then I started wondering about the possibility of doing it a record time and started to do some investigating.

“The suit I will be wearing weights twelve kilos and it is water proof - so I’ll be sweating a lot.

“The wellies are attached, with a life jacket over the top, and a helmet. I cannot remove any of the suit when running.”

In order to break the current world record, Mr Bickel will need to complete the marathon in under six hours, says an email from a Guinness World Record official, seen by the Argus.

“It is all about practice now and I have until April 29 to prepare,” Mr Bickel said.

“I will get a lot of practice with Caerleon Running Club.

He added: “I think I was a little bit over zealous and thought it would be easy.

"But I’m certain it can be done.”

To make a donation, visit bit.ly/2F0qv1r