A FORMER Gwent policeman has released his own song to help combat the stigma attached to those who are homeless.

Jeff Barley, who used to work as a police officer in Pill in the 1970s, now lives in Caerphilly county borough and recorded the song They're Gonna Kick Me Out of Windsor at the Shabbey Road recording Studios.

The song - which is written and sung by Mr Barley- is based on Windsor council leader Simon Dudley, who said rough sleepers should be "cleared ahead of the royal wedding" between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

The 69-year-old ex-police officer said he has had a lot of experience with those who are homeless, including an incident where he and another officer helped save a man's life who climbed the top of the Transporter Bridge in 1975.

Mr Barley said: "The homeless in this country are in my view and experience, made up of a variety of ‘characters and personalities’ with varied and differing circumstances.

"Many are suffering from a variety of heath issues including Mental Illness, the effects of alcohol and drugs and yes there are those who have by victim of circumstance who have simply fallen off the edge.

"I am not trying to say that homeless people are all angels, but neither are they ‘all drunks and wasters' and consequently empathy and care must come to bare when dealing with such people who find themselves in this tragic situation."

After retiring from his job, Mr Barley has since helped out and volunteered at various organisations which aim to help those on the streets and those with mental illnesses.

Mr Barley said They're Gonna Kick Me Out of Wind is a not for profit song and different to his previous tunes.

He said: "I have written many songs on a not for profit basis in the past in an effort to raise awareness of subjects but I have never until now written a protest song.

"Not only did I think that the Royal Family would be embarrassed by Mr Dudley's statement, I and many others certainly were. And so I put my response to music."

For more information and to listen to Mr Barley's song, visit our website to listen and watch the music video.