AMS have backed a call for a report on an investigation into whether news former Welsh Government minister Carl Sargeant was about to lose his job in a reshuffle was leaked to be released.

The Labour AM was sacked as communities and children secretary in a reshuffle in November. He died four days later.

Following Mr Sargeant's death, accusations arose that the news he was to lose his cabinet role had had been leaked before it was officially announced, and an inquiry was launched. In January it was announced the investigation had found "no evidence of prior unauthorised sharing of information by the Welsh Government relating to the recent ministerial reshuffle".

And yesterday a joint Conservative and Plaid Cymru motion calling for the report into the findings of the investigation to be released, including "appropriate redactions to ensure anonymity of witnesses", was backed by AMs.

Introducing the motion, leader of the Welsh Conservatives Andrew RT Davies said: "(The motion) merely seeks to do what we as AMs time and time again expect in our role, which is to scrutinise organisations that have had an allegation leveled against them, that has been inquired into, and a report complied.

"It is our duty as AMs then to exercise that role of scrutiny over the organisation to understand the events that led up to the accusation, the methodology that put the report together, the conclusions, and ultimately whether any actions need to be taken.

"That, to me, would seem to be a pretty reasonable request of anyone that had published a report that sadly no-one has had a chance to see."

And Plaid Cymru's Llyr Gruffydd said he was concerned withholding the report would damage the Assembly more than any potential revelations contained within it.

"Without openness and transparency through the publication of this report, the public's perception naturally will be that there is something to hide," he said.

Leader of Ukip Wales Neil Hamilton also backed the motion, saying: "What possible argument could there be for not wanting to publish this report with all its limitations and redactions?"

But leader of the house Julie James said releasing the report could damage future investigations.

"Clearly, if a leaked report were to be published, this could prejudice future leak inquiries by undermining confidence in the process of the investigation, and individuals being less prepared to provide evidence," she said.

"If that were to happen, it would not be in the public interest."

She added: "This is about more than just this leaked report; this is about the integrity of future investigations and future leaked reports."

The motion was passed after 25 voted AMs voted in favour and 26 abstained. There were no votes against. It is understood Labour AMs chose to abstain on the vote.

Although the motion is not legally binding, meaning the Welsh Government is not obligated to release the report, when questioned about what action would be taken, presiding officer Elin Jones said: "Any vote in the National Assembly is important and has effect.

"It is now for the government to decide how it chooses to respond, but I would expect it to take seriously any resolution passed by this Parliament."

An inquiry into allegations of bullying within the Welsh Government cabinet which arose following Mr Sargeant's death is in its early stages.

An inquest into Mr Sargeant's death has been opened and adjourned. His cause of death was provisionally recorded as hanging.

His son Jack was elected to succeed him as Alyn and Deeside AM in a by-election earlier this month.