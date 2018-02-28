A CHILDREN’S charity have received a generous donation that will mean that more disabled children can use their facilities.

The Serennu Children’s Centre charity Sparkle received a donation of £42,500 from the Sick Children in Wales Trust for the installation of a hoist system in their activity room.

Members of the trust were invited to Newport to meet the people behind the centre and see the facilities.

The trust’s chairman Huw Williams said: “We had a fund of money which was donated for sick children and we found leading charities that support children and this one of them.

“When I came to the centre it was an eye opener. It’s fantastic and I am very pleased that we are in a position to help with this project.”

The centre’s founder, Dr Sabine Maguire, said: “The hoist is essential for children to play out of their wheelchairs and for the therapists for treatments.

“It felt wrong that some of our children could have some of our facilities and fun and others were prevented from doing that. But it was not possible for us to fund it and we are just thrilled about the donation.

“It will make a huge difference.”

She added: "To keep our Sparkle activities going we need to bring in more than £500,000 a year. Every penny of that is from either donations or grants, and it is a very difficult climate to bring in half a million pounds, so we are totally reliant on the public supporting us.

"We know that our centre is a lifeline for parents and children. The one club that a child attends here might be the only time they are doing anything outside school. So it is vital that we continue our work."

One of the children who will benefit from the new hoist will be Brogan Battersby from Newport.

His grandmother Dawn Battersby said: “It will mean he come to the centre, interact with other children get out of his chair and have a bit of free space while he is here will be priceless for him.

“Part of the reason why we wanted to come to the centre was to help with his social skills and he can do that more when he can come out of his chair and be himself.

For more information about the centre visit sparkleappeal.org.