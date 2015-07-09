OLYMPIC champion Linford Christie will be galloping to Chepstow Racecourse later this month to take on the role of guest speaker at the inaugural South Wales Argus Sports Awards.

The awards have been established to celebrate Gwent sport, with members of the public nominating those who they feel should be recognised.

The prizes will be dished out at a star-studded awards ceremony to be held at Chepstow Racecourse on Wednesday, March 14.

And Christie, the only British man to have won 100m gold at the Olympics, World and European Championships and the Commonwealth Games, will add some more stardust to the occasion.

Born in Jamaica in 1960, Christie emigrated to London as a seven-year-old and went on to become the most decorated British athlete with 24 major championship medals, including 10 golds.

He was the first European to break the 10-second barrier in the 100m and still holds the British record in the event.

Christie won his first major medals in 1986 when he was crowned European champion over 100m and then won silver in the 100m and 4x100m relay in the Commonwealths.

He won double gold at the Commonwealths four years later and gold again in the 100m in 1994.

The year before that he had won World Championships gold over 100m in Stuttgart.

But Christie’s greatest achievement was becoming Olympic 100m champion at the age of 32 at the 1992 Games in Barcelona.

He had won double silver at Seoul 1988 and went one better four years later to become the oldest Olympic 100m champion and only the third British athlete to win the title, after Harold Abrahams and Allan Wells.

Christie was appointed MBE in 1990 and OBE in 1998, a year after retiring from representative international competitions.

Speaking about the awards, South Wales Argus managing director Hussain Bayoomi said: “We are setting out to recognise the true heroes of local sport and to create an event which will be one of the highlights of the sporting calendar locally.

“Local sport can be the glue which holds our communities together, providing a foundation for health, fitness and teamwork.

“It can also be where we find sporting stars of the future.”

He added: “Recognising and honouring the achievements of the countless outstanding contributions to sport is an honour for the South Wales Argus.

“From the sportsperson who has excelled in whatever sport, to the hundreds of coaches who put in hour after hour, week after week to support them, and to the countless volunteers behind the scenes who make it all happen, we want to highlight them all.”