PLANS to scrap food waste caddy liners will be further reviewed by Torfaen council’s cabinet at their next meeting.

As part of the 2018/2019 budget proposals, councillors were minded to stop providing food waste caddy liners in a bid to save £35,000.

However, the scrutiny committee felt the removal of the caddy liners “would have a detrimental impact on both the council’s reputation and food waste recycling rates across the county borough”.

The decision for its exemption from the final budget report was the possible introduction of a new waste contact, which could include alternative methods in regard to handling food waste.

Cllr Fiona Cross, the executive member for the environment, provided the council with further information regarding the caddy liners.

“It is still a proposed budget cut – it says £35,000 but the projected cost is actually going up because the caddy liner costs are going up,” she said.

“It’s more likely to be nearer £50[,000] plus. Although officers are trying to work to keep that down, it’s another budget pressure that is unlikely for us to able to maintain.”

Cllr Cross added that the possibility of a new food waste contractor could use a system which does not require food caddy liners.

She added that food caddy liners have only helped to boost recycling rates by four per cent since their introduction.

The cabinet will also review the proposed plan to increase cemetery fees by eight per cent – which would ease pressures to the tune of £24,000.

Scrutiny members were reluctant to pursue a rise of eight per cent and suggested three per cent instead.

The meeting will take place on Tuesday, March 13.