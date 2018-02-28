THE traffic situation at junction 28 Tredegar Park roundabout is very concerning.

While we know that road improvements often mean delays while the work takes place, the current traffic disruption is unacceptable.

I am in close contact with the developers, Costain, and Welsh Government officials concerning this.

In light of several accidents in recent weeks, they have asked contractors to conduct a review.

In particular they are monitoring the traffic signal sequencing and other possible causes.

The Welsh Government are also in discussions with Gwent Police and they have arranged for road traffic officers to be on hand to respond to incidents as soon as possible.

I have also raised with them many complaints on behalf of constituents.

I’ll continue to follow this closely, but please do not hesitate to get in touch with your concerns.

- Allt-Yr-Yn resident Sylvia Mason recently launched her new book Every Woman Remembered at Barnabas Arts House.

It commemorates the forgotten Newport Women of the First World War.

Sylvia has shone a light on these women who were previously lost to history, reminding us that too often we forget the contributions women have made.

All proceeds from Sylvia’s book will be donated by Sylvia to Newport Women’s Forum, which raises money for a bursary to help Newport women with their personal development.

It seems fitting that the legacy of these Newport women is to help others in their home city.

- Earlier this month I spoke in the debate launching the Health, Social Care and Sport Committee’s report on loneliness and social isolation.

While our report focussed on older people we know it can happen to anyone of us at any time in our lives.

Throughout the committee’s inquiry, we heard from groups and organisations across Wales who are working tirelessly to end loneliness and isolation, often run by volunteers such as Ffind I Mi in Gwent who give up their own time to help others.

- Derwen Housing are running a project at Pant-Y-Celyn care home, where they are turning residents’ own personal stories into a play.

Sharing and discussing personal histories with others can create strong bonds and I know that residents are eagerly looking forward to the performance at the Riverfront in April.

This is a subject that’s very close to my heart, and I’m glad to see yet another example of such good work going on in Newport.