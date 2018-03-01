A PLAN to build nine homes on a community green has been rejected following a lengthy debate by councillors at Torfaen council’s planning committee.

As previously reported, an application for nine homes was submitted by social housing firm Bron Afon in November 2016 affecting land by Adit Walk near Pontnewydd, Cwmbran.

Planning officer Scott Jenkins said the site is used for informal recreation from local residents and plans include 14 designated parking spaces and widening Channel View and Adit Walk.

The housing would be situated in the northern aspect of the site and would include four one-bedroom flats, four two-bed houses and one three-bed house,he said.

Landscaping works would take place in the south of the site, including the construction of a hedgerow, planting, benches and boulders.

But several objectors spoke at the planning committee on Tuesday including Richard Todd, of Adit Walk, who said the development would lead to increased pollution and affect property values for homeowners.

He said the green had been a playing field for more than 40 years and is used by dog walkers, as a childrens play area and as an “oasis in an increasingly busy environment”.

He added that the nearby former Yew Tree pub would be a “prime location” for redevelopment as an alternative as it has available parking.

“Surely there are larger spaces which could be used instead of cramming nine homes on such a small piece of land where the new residents would have more parking facilities than the people who have lived in the area for a number of years,” he said.

Environmental group, Torfaen Friends of the Earth (TFE), previously lodged formal objections to the development.

TFE coordinator Carole Jacob, speaking at the meeting, said the area was “valued green space” designed originally by the developers of the housing estate for the health, wellbeing and community activity of residents.

“Given that the existing residential communities were for social housing it bothers me greatly that social housing provider would want to take from Peter to pay Paul in this lottery of land use, “ she said.

She added that the development didn’t meet the requirements of the Wellbeing of Future Generations (Wales)Act as it would reduce urban green space and increase traffic / pollution.

Agent Robin Williams spoke in support of the plans and said the development would contribute to the “housing shortfall” in the county borough.

He added that an assessment found there is an “overprovision” of public open space in the ward and that only a third of public open space within the site is proposed for housing with Bron Afon spending £30,000 on upgrading works for the remaining two thirds.

In debate, cllr Alan Slade noted the quality of the land which was in the “heart” of the community and opposite a derelict site which has been “overlooked”.

Cllr Janet Jones added lost green space would have a “detrimental effect on children” while cllr Jon Horlor said the application conflicted with the aims of the Wellbeing of Future Generations Act.

The committee agreed to refuse the application due to its “detriment on existing residents” and the lack of quality open space in the ward.

However, a retrospective town and village green application for the same community site was rejected at a town and village green licensing sub committee on Wednesday.