ABERGAVENNY’S Borough Theatre will “remain open for business” in the coming months as its future is decided by the local authority.

Ownership of the venue will return to Monmouthshire County Council before April, almost five years after it was given to a board of trustees.

But the Borough Theatre Trust (BTT) had failed to secure enough funding to guarantee a viable future, with the group agreeing to hand the reigns back.

As well as taking on the lease the council will inherit an outstanding repair bill of £119,691 and the salaries of six theatre staff, at a cost of £9,512 a month.

At a cabinet meeting on Wednesday, members also agreed to launch a six-month review to gauge the viability of the theatre going forward.

“I know that my fellow councillors, and particularly those who represent Abergavenny and surrounding wards, will be very anxious to find a long term solution for the theatre,” said deputy leader Cllr Bob Greenland.

“Tthat is a decision that this council will have to meet in six months time, in which time we will have the opportunity of finding a way forward for the theatre.

“We have to recognise that the option remains that it might have to close, but I do no expect that to happen.

“I do not think there would be any support from councillors in this authority to do that and I think we will find a way forward.”

Cllr Greenland moved to assure the “anxious” theatre employees that the council would work to secure the theatre’s future.

The Devauden councillor also paid tribute to the support group A4B (Acting4Borough), whose members have helped to keep the theatre running alongside the BTT.

He added: “Over the next six months their continued support will be vital going forward. If we find a solution, it’s up to the public to support us.

“We need them attending the performances. The theatre is open for business, we are taking further bookings going forward, and I just hope everyone will show their support so that we can find a longer-term solution for the theatre.”