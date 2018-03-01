AFTER experiencing the bitterly cold temperatures of Pyeongchang in South Korea, Mica Moore was hoping to return from her Winter Olympics debut to be greeted by much milder weather.

The so-called ‘Beast from the East’ has certainly put paid to that, with the 25-year-old joking she hasn’t taken off her insulated Team GB puffer jacket since landing in the UK.

However, there has certainly been a warm welcome home for Miss Moore after her record-breaking exploits alongside teammate Mica McNeill in the women’s bobsleigh.

Mum Lolita, dad Lawrence and boyfriend Curtis were in the Far East to cheer on the duo as they finished eighth – the best Olympic performance ever by a British women’s bobsleigh crew.

Speaking at her parents’ house in Bassaleg, Miss Moore was glad to be back in familiar surroundings but said it felt “weird” not being around the rest of the British team.

“My body was expecting to come back and have some warm weather and it’s freezing,” she said.

“I haven’t taken my coat off!

“It’s really nice being back home but it feels strange because I’ve been used to the athletes’ village lifestyle for a while.

“It’s weird we’re not all together but it’s nice to have a little break because we’ve spent the last six months breathing each other’s air.

“You miss the atmosphere and the whole experience but bobsleigh is really hard on the body so it’s nice to have a rest.

“You’re constantly lifting the sled and having the anxiety of sliding, and you always have to be at the top of your game, so it’s nice to come home and relax, even though I haven’t stopped since I’ve been back.”

Commenting on the Olympic experience further, she added: “It was amazing to be part of a British team that had its best ever Winter Olympics.

“There were the guys that got the medals, and it was incredible to witness it and have it motivate you, but every other result was so good.

“They were so nice as well and everyone was so supportive.

“It was nice to know there was a team within the team supporting each other.”

The former Marshfield Primary and Bassaleg School pupil had to rely on the generosity of the public to help her go to the Olympics after funding for women’s bobsleigh was withdrawn.

“It was really emotional before we started the first run because all our training had gone towards that moment and we’d done the fundraising we had to do,” she said.

“On the last run you think ‘in 60 seconds this is all going to be over’, and when we crossed the finish line Mica was really happy and you could see people in the crowd cheering.

“Even though you haven’t got a medal for them they are still really proud, and it’s nice to know people still support you because they know you’ve done your best.”