A RED warning for wind and snow has been issued by the Met Office for Gwent.

It covers Blaenau Gwent, Caerphilly, Monmouthshire, Newport and Torfaen between 3pm on Thursday, March 1 and 2am on Friday, March 2.

Snow could turn to freezing rain overnight and up to 50cm could fall in places over the region.

The chief forecaster said: “Widespread snow is expected to develop through Thursday afternoon and evening.

“Around 10 to 20cm is likely to fall widely, with the potential for up to 30 to 50cm over parts of Dartmoor, Exmoor and parts of southeast Wales.

“Snowfall will be accompanied by strong to gale easterly winds, leading to severe drifting of lying snow especially in upland areas.

“Severe cold and wind chill will compound the dangerous conditions, with very poor visibility.

“Towards midnight, there is a chance of snow turning to freezing rain in places, mainly across the south of the area, with widespread icy stretches making driving conditions particularly dangerous.”

The forecast states: “A spell of heavy snow and blizzard conditions is expected.

“The snow will be accompanied by very strong easterly winds leading to severe drifting.

“Some places could also see significant ice build-up due to freezing rain from later on Thursday evening, most likely in the south of the area.

“Long delays and cancellations of public transport seem highly likely. Some roads are likely to become blocked by deep snow, stranding vehicles and passengers.

“Long interruptions to power supplies and other utilities are very likely to occur, along with damage to trees and other structures due to heavy snow or ice.”