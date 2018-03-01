UPDATE: 9.49am

A MOTORIST has been taken to hospital following an accident on the A449.

The crash occurred at around 8.15am this morning and one lane is currently blocked.

"At around 8.15am, we were made aware of a single vehicle road traffic collision on the A449 Southbound, just before the Coldra," said a Gwent Police spokeswoman.

"Lane one is partially blocked and emergency services are working to clear the road.

"The driver of the vehicle received head injuries which are not thought to be life threatening and he has been taken to hospital for treatment."

AN ACCIDENT on the A449 has closed the northbound route between the M4 and the A472.

One lane is currently shut and heavy traffic is building between junction 24 - the Coldra - and the Usk Interchange.