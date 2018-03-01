ALL outpatient appointments scheduled at Gwent hospitals this afternoon and for the whole of tomorrow (Friday March 2) have been cancelled, Aneurin Bevan University Health Board has announced.

Patients who have day surgery or elective surgery booked for today and tomorrow, and who are not already at the hospital, should not travel, as these procedures will also be cancelled.

The health board has taken these decisions "in the interest of the safety of patients and the public".

The health board is also currently receiving a high volume of calls, and callers may have to waits longer than usual.

People are being advised that if a call is not urgent, they should refer to the health board website - www.wales.nhs.uk/sitesplus/866/home - for more information.

Cancer patients are being urged NOT to attend their appointments at Velindre Cancer Centre for the remainder of today and all day tomorrow, UNLESS they are contacted directly by the centre.