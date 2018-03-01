THE Admiral City of Newport Half Marathon has been cancelled, following the red weather warning

The 13.1 mile race through the city was due to take place on Sunday, March 4, but has been postponed due to safety concerns.

"It is with a heavy heart we let you all know that the Admiral City of Newport Half Marathon 2018 will not go ahead this weekend," said an event spokesperson on Facebook.

"With the weather warning upgraded to a red for this area, we cannot guarantee the safe running of the event.

"We are exploring our options for an alternative date and will update everyone as soon as possible."