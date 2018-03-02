AS weather worsens across Gwent we have recieved reports of several upcoming events being cancelled or postponed.

---

The Admiral City of Newport Half Marathon has been cancelled, following the red weather warning

The 13.1 mile race through the city was due to take place on Sunday, March 4, but has been postponed due to safety concerns.

---

Keep Wales Tidy Spring Clean events have been cancelled in Caerphilly, Torfaen and Blaenau Gwent.

---

All Newport Live Centres will close at midday today, with all activities cancelled.

The centres are aiming to re-open at midday tomorrow - Friday, March 2 and social media will be updated with information on re-opening.

This includes: Newport International Sports Village, Wales National Velodrome, The Regional Pool & Tennis Centre, Newport Stadium, The Riverfront, Newport Centre and Active Living Centre.

---

The Riverfront Arts Centre has cancelled a show starring renowned poet John Cooper Clarke due to take place tomorrow.