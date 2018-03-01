THE Welsh Government is warning people living in south and mid Wales to avoid travelling unless absolutely necessary due to the extreme weather warnin.

A spell of heavy snow and blizzard conditions is expected to hit the region s this afternoon following the Met Office issuing a red warning for ‘extreme weather’.

Advice is there could be long delays and cancellations of many public transport services seems highly likely.

Some roads could become blocked by deep snow, potentially leaving vehicles and passengers stranded.

Long interruptions to power supplies and other utilities are also very likely to occur, along with damage to trees and other structures due to heavy snow or ice.

Ken Skates AM, the cabinet secretary for transport, said: “I’m concerned by reports the snow will be accompanied by very strong easterly winds which could lead to severe drifting.

"Some places could also see significant ice build-up due to freezing rain from later on this evening, most likely in the south.

“The message from Welsh Government is to plan ahead, take care and do not to travel unless absolutely unnecessary.

"If it you have to get out - whether travelling by road, rail, foot, bike or flight - familiarise yourself with the latest official advice before travelling and make sure a friend, family member or neighbour knows where you are.

“Once again, I’d like to put on record my thanks to the trunk road agents, local authority staff, contractors, public service providers, emergency services, rail operators and countless others who work tirelessly to ensure our safety.”