NEWPORT County AFC say a pitch inspection is planned for Rodney Parade tomorrow ahead of Saturday's home clash with Accrington Stanley in League Two.

No decision will be made before tomorrow but County are mindful of the distance Accrington will have to travel.

The Exiles say "an official will be inspecting the Rodney Parade pitch tomorrow with regards to Saturday’s match.

"The club will let supporters know the outcome of the inspection as soon as possible."

Manager Michael Flynn says he and the players will be preparing as normal until a decision is made.

"I’m not really concerned," said Flynn. "It’s either going to be a miraculous turnaround or the game is going to be off.

"It’s not going to be the only one this weekend because of the weather conditions around the UK. We’ll just keep preparing as if the game is on and wait until it’s officially been called off.

"This has been extreme," he added. "It was only a couple of days ago the sun was out and you’re starting to think spring is around the corner. It is what it is, we can’t dictate the weather, the ground staff have done all they could by covering the pitch but it’s in the lap of the gods."

Flynn is hopeful that a decision will be made well before Saturday afternoon.

"I think it’s fair for the supporters," said the boss. "That’s the big concern here, the supporters, so they can make their plans at the weekend, but also the supporters of Accrington Stanley who will be making the trip down and the club, the players, the management staff.

"They deserve to know where we are as soon as possible, and I’m sure the club and the League will be talking and making a decision and let them know as soon as they can."

The players are training indoors today due to snow covering the training pitch at Spytty Park.

The club is also closing the shop and ticket office early today.

"Due to the adverse weather conditions around Newport and the upgrade to a red weather warning for the South Wales area, Newport Live will be closing all its buildings at midday today," said a statement.

"As a result, Newport County AFC offices will be closed from midday today and will not re-open until Monday.

"We will also be closing the club shop and ticket office at midday on Thursday and they will remain closed throughout Friday."