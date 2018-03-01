MORE THAN 40,000 handmade poppies have been collected for an art installation to commemorate of women during the First World War.

The poppies will be strung together into ‘A Curtain of Poppies’ at Wonderwool Wales, an annual showcase of Welsh wool and fibres in Bulith Wells.

And one of the organisers, Abergavenny sheep farmer Olwen Veevers, is up to her eyes in poppies this month as parcels of the knitted flowers pile in from thousands of knitters across the UK and further afield.

“The poppies are now coming in thick and fast – at a rate of about five parcels a day,” said Mrs Veevers, who farms in Cross Ash.

“Some of them are already strung together but we’re also getting thousands that are unhitched.

“My home is in chaos – it has been turned into a poppy workshop and there is just one room in the house where my husband, Richard, forbids them!”

The commemoration will be shown at the Royal Welsh Showground on April 28 and 29 and will be displayed in Hall 3, alongside a Royal British Legion stand.

Launched at last year’s Wonderwool Wales festival, the project has encouraged the modern knitting community to recreate the determination of women to “do their bit” on the home front.

Women had supported troops serving overseas by knitting gloves, scarves, balaclavas and socks.

Mrs Veevers, who has organised the project alongside her daughter Jane, is delighted at the way the appeal has caught the imagination of schools, knitting groups, craft groups and individuals from across the world.

Some of the parcels have been sent from Spain, Alaska and other parts of the US.

“It has been amazing and quite humbling. We have also had so many notes from people; some of them have brought a tear to my eye,” said Mrs Veevers.

“I hope to make a display of some of them alongside the curtain. One of my favourite notes was from a serving soldier, enclosing a beautiful embroidered felt poppy, who said she had never made anything else by hand in her whole life.”

Mrs Veevers also reserved special praise for The Bridstow Spinner knitting in group in Ross-on-Wye, with members contributing to the poppy stockpile and helping to sew the flowers onto cords.

After its launch at Wonderwool Wales, ‘A Curtain of Poppies’ will become a travelling exhibition and it is already booked to go to the National Wool Museum of Wales from May 26 until the end of June.

It will then be on display at the Gower Heritage Centre in Swansea during July and August and next year it has been offered a permanent home there.

Wonderwool Wales is also inviting monetary donations in support of this project for the Royal British Legion. To visit the fundraising page, go to www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Wonderwool-Wales-Curtain-of-Poppies.

Find out more about the 2018 show at www.wonderwoolwales.co.uk. Alterntiavely, like the Wonderwool Wales Ltd on Facebook or follow @wonderwoolwales on Twitter.