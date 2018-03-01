UPDATE: 12.05pm

ALL schools in Gwent have confirmed their closure today.

UPDATE: 7.15am

ALL schools in Blaenau Gwent, Caerphilly, Monmouthshire and Newport have confirmed that they will be closed today, due to the adverse weather.

Torfaen council has announced that the majority of its schools will be shut, having received confirmation from the respective head teachers.

The only schools not included on the list at Coed Eva Primary - who have confirmed closure over Twitter - and Blenheim Road Community Primary.

ALL schools in Blaenau Gwent, Caerphilly and Monmouthshire council areas have confirmed that they will be closed on Friday, March 2, due to the adverse weather.

Following the Met Office’s red warning, a large number of educational establishments across Gwent announced that they would be closed or half-open on Thursday.

In Newport, a number of schools opened their doors for half of the day and only one school in Torfaen – Cwmbran’s Nant Celyn Primary School – staged lessons.

Both Blaenau Gwent and Caerphilly councils announced their plans to cancel all school openings early on Thursday morning, before Monmouthshire followed suit.

A Monmouthshire council spokesperson said: “The Met Office has upgraded its weather warning for Wales to red.

“This is expected to last until the early hours of Friday, March 2.

“In light of this advice, all Monmouthshire County Council schools will be closed on Friday, March 2.”

The council has also advised the following out-of-county schools will be closed too.

Newport City Council has announced that the following schools will be closed on Friday also: Alway Primary, Bridge Achievement Centre, Charles Williams Primary, Clytha Primary, Crindau Primary, Fairoak Nursery, Gaer Primary, High Cross Primary, Llanmartin Primary, Malpas Court Primary, Millbrook Primary, St Gabriel’s R.C. Primary, St Joseph’s RC Primary, St Julians Primary, St. Mary's RC Primary, St Patrick's RC Primary, St Woolos Primary, Ysgol Bryn Derw and Ysgol Gymraeg Casnewydd.

Torfaen council added that the following schools will be closed on Friday: Blaenavon Heritage VC Primary, Croesyceiliog Primary, Croesyceiliog School, Crownbridge School, Cwmbran High, Garnteg Primary, George Street Primary, Griffithstown Primary, New Inn, Penygarn Community Primary, Victoria Primary, West Monmouth School, The Aspire Academy at CCYP and Cwmbran ICC.

The council said that it is the responsibility of the head teacher to notify the authority of any closures and school could yet be closed on Friday.