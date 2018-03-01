CHILDREN from across the region took advantage of school closures and the wintry weather of the Beast from the East and Storm Emma to have fun in the snow.

Snowball fights and sledging could be seen in all parts of Gwent after a sustained period of snow fell in Blaenau Gwent, Caerphilly, Monmouthshire, Newport and Torfaen.

Here are a few from earlier this morning in Newport.

Evander Wakely, 10, having fun with snow in Newport

No school means snowballing fun for (L-R) Evander Wakely, 10, Lucas Jeffries, eight, and Caitlin Tinsley, 12

Finlay Jeffries, two, having fun in the snow with his St David's day hat

Snowballing in Upton Road in Newport (L-R) - Jacob Jeffries 12, Finlay Jeffries, two, Lucas Jeffries eight and Evander Wakely, 10

The beast from the east meets the pest from the west

All pictures taken by Chris Tinsley - www.christinsleyphotography.co.uk

Send in your pictures of fun in the snow to newsdesk@southwalesargus.co.uk.