CHILDREN from across the region took advantage of school closures and the wintry weather of the Beast from the East and Storm Emma to have fun in the snow.

Snowball fights and sledging could be seen in all parts of Gwent after a sustained period of snow fell in Blaenau Gwent, Caerphilly, Monmouthshire, Newport and Torfaen.

Here are a few from earlier this morning in Newport.

South Wales Argus:

Evander Wakely, 10, having fun with snow in Newport

South Wales Argus:

No school means snowballing fun for (L-R) Evander Wakely, 10, Lucas Jeffries, eight, and Caitlin Tinsley, 12  

South Wales Argus:

Finlay Jeffries, two, having fun in the snow with his St David's day hat

South Wales Argus:

Snowballing in Upton Road in Newport (L-R) - Jacob Jeffries 12, Finlay Jeffries, two, Lucas Jeffries eight and Evander Wakely, 10

South Wales Argus:

The beast from the east meets the pest from the west

All pictures taken by Chris Tinsley - www.christinsleyphotography.co.uk

Send in your pictures of fun in the snow to newsdesk@southwalesargus.co.uk.