MEASURES must be put in place to ensure Wales is given an equal say on the running of the UK post-Brexit, AMs have said.

A report into the governance of the UK once Brexit is complete by the Assembly's Constitutional and Legislative Affairs Committee was debated in the Senedd this week.

Among the recommendations of the report are to strengthen the role of the devolved governments.

Committee chairman Mick Antoniw said: "As a result of the vote in 2016 to leave the European Union, the UK is also now in the midst of one of the most important and challenging constitutional reforms it has ever faced, with long-lasting implications for the operation and governance of the UK and the individual nations and regions of the UK."

Calling for "a completely new approach to inter-government relations", the Labour AM backed a proposed by Carwyn Jones to replace the Joint Ministerial Committee (JMC), which is made up of representatives from Wales, Scotland, Northern Ireland and Westminster, with a UK Council of Ministers.

"The UK’s constitutional arrangements are likely to be put under considerable pressure over the next decade," he said.

"The UK will have to adapt its internal arrangements to ensure that a consequence of leaving the EU is not a greater centralisation of power in London.

"New inter-governmental structures will have to be in put place, and it makes no sense to suggest that the structures we have in the UK now, while part of the EU, should be the same after we have left the EU."

Plaid Cymru's Dai Lloyd said the JMC does not properly serve the needs of Wales, calling it "an insult to our nation".

Warning that the UK Government's focus on England could have a negative impact on devolved areas in Wales, Conservative AM David Melding said leaving the EU would have "profound ramifications for the constitutional integrity of the UK."

And counsel general Jeremy Miles said key was to ensure the Welsh Government was able to use devolved powers "in a practical way to improve the lives of people in Wales".