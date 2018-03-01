SATURDAY'S League Two clash between Newport County AFC and Accrington Stanley has been postponed due to a frozen pitch at Rodney Parade.

A pitch inspection was planned for tomorrow morning but County have brought the decision forward.

"The decision to postpone the match has been taken as a result of a frozen pitch, the forecast adverse weather and grounds for safety," said a club statement.

"If you have purchased a ticket for this fixture, please retain this as you will be able to use it to attend the rearranged fixture.

"Supporters who are unable to attend the rearranged match will be able to obtain a refund from the ticket office upon announcement of the new date.

"Please note the ticket Office will be shut on March 1 and March 2 due to a red weather warning which has been issued in Wales."