NEWPORT County AFC's Sky Bet League Two match against Accrington Stanley - scheduled for Saturday, March 4, has been postponed.

"The decision to postpone the match has been taken as a result of a frozen pitch, the forecast adverse weather, and grounds for safety," says a club statement.

Fans who bought tickets may retain them, as they will be valid for the rearranged fixture. Supporters who are unable to attend the rearranged match will be able to obtain a refund from the club's ticket office after a new date is announced.

The ticket office will be shut tomorrow due to the weather.

Match information and details for the rearranged fixture will be released when arrangements have been completed.