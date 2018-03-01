RAIL services on several lines across Wales and the Borders have begun to close down this afternoon due to the weather.

The decision has been taken to ensure the safety of customers and railway staff, following the 'red' extreme weather alert from the Met Office

Arriva Trains Wales and Network Rail have been working in difficult conditions across the network to keep people moving.

But passengers are being advised to avoid travelling this evening, and to make every effort to complete journeys as soon as possible.

Tickets for travel today will be honoured in the coming days and ticket acceptance has been arranged with other operators where possible.

Details of the amended timetable are as follows:

Thursday March 1 – South Wales, Valleys and Cambrian service shut down.

South Wales main line

The last eastbound departure from Swansea will be 16.55.

After these times, Arriva Trains Wales services to operate between Carmarthen and Swansea only.

Western Valley

The last departure from Cardiff to Ebbw Vale will be 15.34, and the last return will be 16.37, Ebbw Vale to Cardiff.