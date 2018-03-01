A CHURCH is launching a new Welsh Language Centre of Excellence - the first of its kind in Wales - at a 16th century grade two listed building.

St Mary’s Priory in Abergavenny has announced it will use The Tithe Barn in Monk Street, Abergavenny, as a new hub for Welsh language activities.

The move comes after the last census showed an increase in the amount of Welsh speakers in Monmouthshire.

The church will work in partnership with the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board to help Welsh speakers who are vulnerable and do not have the opportunity to use their first language.

Canon Mark Soady, from the church, said he hopes the historic building can provide a welcoming space for people to use the Welsh language.

He said: "I am very excited to be working in partnership with the local health authority and other interested parties to create this legacy of the National Eisteddfod in Abergavenny.

"When the church took the Tithe Barn back in to its ownership 10 years or so ago we did so with the intention of creating a heritage centre - adding a Welsh Centre of Excellence to that seems a natural and appropriate progression."

The centre- planned to open in April - will build on the legacy of the successful NHS stand at the 2016 National Eisteddfod festival, held in Castle Meadows near Abergavenny.

Rhiannon Davies, Welsh language officer with the health board, said: "Visitors to the NHS stand at the Eisteddfod told us how pleased they were to see the health board there and how important it was for them to have their voices heard.

"Those who had used our services emphasised how essential language is to ensure safe, high quality healthcare.

"It is a well-known fact that Welsh speakers feel more confident in expressing themselves in their first language so effective communication is key to this.

"For many, it is not a matter of choice but a matter of need."

The centre will provide an opportunity for the community to meet with staff and to discuss any concerns in relation to the Welsh language and their health care.

The historic building will also continue to be used for its current purposes, including housing a Tourist Information Centre, and remain under the ownership of St Mary’s Priory.

Mrs Davies added: "Children and older people who are Welsh speakers are vulnerable when they do not have the opportunity to converse in their first language. This is particularly true for someone who has had a stroke or who has dementia."