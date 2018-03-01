AS HEAVY snow falls around Gwent, businesses and venues are helping the homeless during the bad weather.

The Fantastic Sandwich Club in Newport are offering food and hot drinks to the homeless.

On social media they said: “We want to try and help so we will be opening our doors through this freezing spell and inviting anyone who is rough sleeping in Newport to come and grab a hot drink and hot buttered toast before 9am and a hot lunch after 2pm free of charge at our Newport City Centre store on Station Street.”

Operations Director, Stuart Crosby said: “Our team have decided to do what we are doing to help the homeless as we can’t just walk past someone on the street who is in need and do nothing. We complain about being cold even when we are indoors so can only imagine how awful it must be on the street.

“We were able to help four people yesterday who came on to the store after hearing they could get a free hit meal from us and our team took hot meal around town to hand them out to people in need. We will be doing this all week and just want to encourage anyone who may pass someone in need to just pass on our information.”

Also in the city, businessman Iftekhar Haris has offered to help people stranded in the snow by opening doors to venues The Courtyard and Blind Tiger over the next 24 hours.

The venues will provide free non-alcoholic refreshments, tea, coffee and snacks to anyone who is stranded, homeless or has problems with their home heating.

“It’s quite severe,” he said.

“We’re right by the train station and have to keep our venues open.”

The Voice Hub has closed due to the weather but, volunteers have left hats, gloves and other warming items across the city.

They said: "Volunteers have been out in Newport city centre this afternoon, tying hats and gloves which were made by a caring service user who loves to knit, with a note saying 'if you need me, please take me'."

Homeless charity The Wallich said their outreach teams made contact with 14 people on the streets of Newport today.