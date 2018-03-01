A CHEPSTOW councillor has slammed his peers for showing a lack of support during the Drill Hall’s failed lottery funding bid.

Last month it was revealed that the campaign missed out on a £1 million grant to redevelop the venue for future generations.

Cllr Ned Heywood told a town council meeting that the Big Lottery Fund had chosen the five winning projects as they created more jobs.

But the councillor, who had led the bid as chair of the Drill Hall Charitable Incorporated Organisation (CIO), claimed that Chepstow Town Council were also partly to blame.

“I’m disappointed that we didn’t get the support for this lottery bid that I hoped from this council,” he said on Wednesday.

“We didn’t get the support from some councillors who had lost sight of the benefits for the community and were more concerned with their own personal likes and dislikes.

“Some were more concerned with their own personal dislikes and attitudes towards a member of this council, namely me.”

Monmouthshire County Council’s planning committee had unanimously approved the plans for halls’ upgrades on February 6. But Cllr Heywood said that the town council had failed to submit important paperwork which would aid the bid.

Last year the hall came under fire for having a “narrow cultural agenda”, a point brought up by Cllr Heywood at the meeting.

“We had people talking about elitist programming, with our showing of operas often mentioned,” he said.

“But only one per cent of our bookings were for the opera. We show six operas a year, and these include the Royal Opera House and the Welsh National Opera.”

Cllr Heywood also paid tribute to the volunteers who had worked on the project over the last three years.

He said: “The volunteers really took a hammering and felt they were being trashed by the council. If you want to have people running a voluntary organisation, then you’ve got to be more supportive.”

But town mayor Cllr Dale Rooke said that the council had followed democratic process, adding: “We were open and transparent, and everyone had a chance to say their peace.”