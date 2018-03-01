A PUBLIC meeting descended into chaos as a controversial games area was discussed this week.

The multi-games area (MUGA) in Rogerstone has been blighted by issues revolving around noise in recent years, with residents living nearby calling for it to be moved over the effect it has had on their day-to-day lives.

The council initially spent £59,000 on the site, only for legal proceedings to be filed against the local authority by a homeowner alleging statutory noise nuisance, the Argus revealed last month.

Further noise-proofing works costing £86,000 are now set to get under way at the Afon Village site, we reported at the same time, with residents making their discontent over the situation known on Wednesday night.

The meeting, held at Rivermead Centre, and chaired by ward councillor Chris Evans, was eventually abandoned, with some angry at the chaotic nature of the session.

It was said that due to the ongoing legal proceedings, none of the council representatives present, which included civil contingencies manager Alan Young, were able to answer any questions on the matter.

Instead, a statement from Newport City Council was read out by Chris Humphrey, the meeting’s support officer.

“During the last few years there have been ongoing complaints by residents regarding unacceptable levels of noise from the use of the MUGA facility and anti-social behaviour,” it said.

“Maintenance work was carried out at the site in 2016 which reduced the noise impact however, further anti-social behaviour has occurred and ongoing complaints have been received.

“One complainant has issued legal proceedings against the council in the magistrate court alleging to statutory noise nuisance.”

Council officers assessed the MUGA in 2017 and it was agreed that further work was required for improved noise insulation, it was added.

A plan of action was adopted following this for further refurbishment work, opening and closing hours, and restricted use on Sundays and Bank Holidays.

But some said this was restricting access to the site for youngsters who use it.

One parent said: “My children catch the bus in the morning and get up early to play in the MUGA until the bus turns up, but they can’t any more.”

Another of those present asked regarding the hours of use: "Is there an opportunity for volunteers to be able to manage outside of these?”

And someone else said: “Can you clarify what exactly is the nature of anti-social behaviour at the site and is and how many incidents there have been?"

No answers were provided.