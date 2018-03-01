A CENTRE providing support for disabled children received thousands of pounds in donations from some very special visitors this week.

On Monday February 26, the TOGs Centre in New Inn received a visit from the Imperial Welsh Squad (IWS) of the UK Garrison - a well-known Star Wars costume group.

The IWS was formed to help provide a regional identity for the UK wide costume group with an aim of attracting new members and supporting Welsh charities in the process.

Earlier this week, children from the centre got the chance to meet a band of stormtroopers who made it their secret mission to surprise the centre at their annual Star Wars-themed evening.

The costumed group donated a giant £5,000 cheque to the charity following another £500 donation a week previously.

A spokeswoman for the TOGS centre said the donation will “allow us to keep providing our lovely children and young people with new and exciting opportunities.”

TOGS supports parents and carers of disabled children aged 8-18 years in Torfaen.

To find out more, visit www.togscentre.co.uk or www.ukgarrison.co.uk