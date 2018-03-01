A BOOKKEEPER who embezzled more than £189,000 from her employer before spending some funds on a Caribbean cruise has been jailed by a judge.

Rosland Emms appeared in Newport Crown Court on Wednesday after earlier guilty pleas to theft and fraud charges linked to her employment at chemical factory Varichem, in Brynmawr.

The 62-year-old, of Pant Lane Abergavenny, worked at the company between 2007 and 2016 and helped run the pay roll and accounts department, processing wages for staff and herself.

Prosecutor Kathryn Layne said that Emms “orchestrated a fraud to gain money” between 2010 – 2016 which totalled £189,858.89.

The fraud unravelled when the defendant was on a Caribbean cruise in December 2016 and her boss received a letter from HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) demanding funds owed, the court heard.

After further investigation, the company discovered intercepted letters from HMRC in Emms's desk and a bank account set up “specifically to facilitate her fraud it seems,” Ms Layne added.

The court heard Emms used several methods in the fraud from fictitious invoices and providing incorrect figures to suppliers to disguising payments under well-known company names such as Fedex or British Gas.

The defendant was dismissed from the company and voluntarily attended a police interview in March 2017 telling officers she “had taken money but didn’t know how much”.

At a later interview, she said the first time she took funds it was a “mistake” and looking back, she described the offences as “absolutely appalling” as she was “quite fond of the company”.

A victim personal statement was also read out by the owner of Varichem – who sat opposite Emms when the fraud took place – and he said the offence had both a personal and financial impact.

This included having to employ accountants to discover the scale of the fraud and the abuse of trust and professional friendship in thinking Emms was a “nice person”.

Marian Lewis, defending, said the offence was a “gross breach of trust” but added Emms is “bitterly ashamed of what she has done and truly remorseful”.

She said that her conduct did not put the company at risk and that the funds didn’t provide an “extravagant lifestyle” with Emms and her husband living “modestly”.

Ms Lewis also asked for credit for Emms early guilty plea and noted that she is a carer for her husband who couldn’t afford to pay for the home if a jail term was imposed.

Judge Tracey Lloyd-Clarke said it was clear that Emms was “fiddling figures” in a “sophisticated” fraud.

Referencing bank statements, she added that Emms was living a lifestyle “way beyond her normal means” with payments recorded for restaurants, hotels, and a Caribbean cruise.

Emms received two years and eight months in prison of which she must serve half before being released on licence.

A Proceeds of Crime Act hearing will also take place in future to assess the amount of funds she can repay.