HEAVY snow is expected to cause travel chaos tomorrow as roads, trains and bus services look set to be affected.

In a joint update from Arriva Trains Wales and Network Rail there was a warning that passengers can expect to experience short notice cancellations and delays on Friday.

The statement said: “Following expected heavy overnight snowfalls, extremely low temperatures and strong winds across our network passengers can still expect to experience short notice cancellations or delays on Friday, March 2.

"Railway personnel will be working hard in extremely challenging conditions, but there is still likely to be a significant impact tomorrow due to the expected severity of the weather.

“We continue to advise people to travel only if absolutely necessary and to check their journey via www.arrivatrains.wales/check where they will be able to view updated timetables as soon as they are available.

“Customers who need to travel should check before doing so and allow extra time for their journey.

“We will also be making it as easy as possible for our customers to claim compensation if their journey has been affected by these issues. Passengers can submit compensation claims via www.arrivatrains.wales/claim.”

Services that will be suspended all day include the Cardiff Central to Manchester Piccadilly train which travels through Gwent and stops at stations including Abergavenny, Cwmbran and Newport.

The Cardiff to Holyhead service will operate from Chester to Holyhead only.

They added that unless stated, no road transport will operate in lieu of cancelled services due to anticipated road conditions.

Stagecoach Wales cancelled services this afternoon and will be assessing the weather at 6.30am on Friday morning. Updates will be posted at traveline.cymru/snow-travel/ and twitter.com/StagecoachWales.

Newport Bus will be providing an update on our morning services at 10:30pm this evening.