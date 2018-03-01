A PETITION has been launched opposing plans to build a controversial thermal waste treatment plant on an industrial estate near Caldicot.

DPS Process Solutions (DPS) Limited wants to install two 15.5 metre-high stainless steel chimneys at Severn Bridge Industrial Estate in Portskewett which would treat up to 20,000 tonnes of material per year.

Hundreds of people have objected to the plans since they were lodged.

Now, an online petition has been launched opposing the plans which has so far gathered 58 signatures.

The petition, addressed to Monmouthshire County Council, Natural Resources Wales and Welsh Government, raises concerns over air pollution.

DPS has stressed that the plant would not be an “incinerator”.

The Bristol-based company say it would involve a thermal treatment process which does not involve incineration.View the petition at bit.ly/2ow7bDm.