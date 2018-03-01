REVAMPED plans setting out how Newport City Council's 6,000 employees will be supported to run effective services over the next five years have been set out.

Newport City Council's new People and Culture Strategy for 2018-2022 sets out how the organisation will support its employees, of which about half work in the city's schools.

The document, which is due to be signed off by the council's cabinet member for community and resources Cllr David Mayer next week, sets out plans for ensuring its employees are best supported to do their jobs while maintaining their health and wellbeing.

A council report said: "We are facing an unprecedented challenge – significantly reducing resources combined with increasing demand for and expectations of public service.

"To meet this challenge we must think carefully about what the workforce will deliver, and more importantly, how this will be achieved."

The document includes plans to revamp job descriptions and recruitment in the council to help employees better understand their roles and responsibilities, while also looking at ways to make the workforce more representative of society as a whole.

Employees will also be supported to progress in their careers, while new policies around supporting those who are also carers and women going through the menopause will also be developed. The council will also look into pay levels to ensure there is no disparity between genders, and address this where needed. Internal communications will also be revamped, while a new recognition and reward scheme will be developed.

The document was developed through engagement with employees, trade unions and other organisations. All new policies are being developed as part of the council's employee values of being courageous, positive and responsible.

The report said: "Investment and development in our people will enable us to deliver high quality services for the residents of Newport and demonstrate a commitment towards being an employer of choice in the region. "

It added: "We expect our staff to be ambitious and innovative.

"We expect this to the case whether services are delivered directly by the council, through regional networks or provided by an external organisation.

"Having courage means we are not afraid to try new things, we are a learning organisation and we constantly question our approach.

"It means that we lead the way in the region and in Wales more widely and others look to us as a beacon of best practice."

Of the council's 6,000 employees, the majority are women and work on a part-time basis.

The document makes no reference to plans to cut jobs.

View the full document at tinyurl.com/y82sfslh