DRIVERS are stuck on the M4 as driving conditions deteriorate due to snow.

A Gwent Police spokesman said: "A number of Articulated lorries have jack knifed on East bound carriageway, east of Junction 24.

"Diversions are in place and council snow ploughs and gritters are attempting to clear the motorway in order to get lorroies rolling – hopefully by midnight to 1am."

James Sergent is one of the drivers has been stuck on the M4 since 8pm. He is one of the cars on the M4 between St Julians and the Coldra.

He said: "There's a lorry stuck in middle of motorway, they're trying to get cars past one at a time.

"There are a couple of police on the stretch we are stuck on and they've been around offering snacks.

"I have just been given two bags with sweets and water from local residents."

Community spirit has got local people out to help stranded drivers.

Nicola Collis is with her mum Gaynor Parton on the Beaufort Road bridge.

She said: "We have lowered bags of biscuits, crisps, drinks and blanket down on string in carrier bags.

"We put an advert on Facebook so I think other people have got involved too."

Mr Sergent said at 11.30pm: "We have finally left the motorway. Police and other helpers with shovels have helped clear the road."

Daniel Lloyd is on a bridge over the M4 in St Julians near Beaufort Road.

He shared this video: