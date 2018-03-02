The South Wales Argus Camera Club picture of the month competition is back, and we are pleased to announce our latest winner. There were many stunning images submitted to the club over the last month, but Carys James' close up of a cheeky horse in Pontypool stood out. She wins two tickets to the Photography Show, which sponsored this month’s competition. Held at the NEC Birmingham, from March 17-20, the show will offer exciting live action tutorials, information on intriguing photographyprojects and techniques, including expert on advice on the best use of drones, and thrilling insights into the journeys of world-renowned photographers. Others wishing to buy tickets for the event can do so at www.photographyshow.com/pr_1