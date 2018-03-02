TRAVEL services across Gwent have been suspended following the adverse weather.

Bus operator Stagecoach has confirmed that all services will be suspended due to high winds and drifting snow.

Elsewhere on the roads, major routes are open.

Meanwhile, Arriva Trains Wales and National Rail have taken the decision to cancel all services on the southern part of the network.

A spokesman said: “Following further deterioration of weather conditions overnight, and despite considerable effort by railway teams, unfortunately both Arriva Trains Wales and Network Rail have had to take the difficult decision to cancel all services in the Southern part of our network.

“As a result, customers are advised not to attempt to travel on Arriva Trains Wales services for the whole of the South of the network.

Currently, the only services which will be operating on a limited basis will be: Shrewsbury – Crewe; Crewe – Chester; Chester – Holyhead and Wrexham - Bidston.

“Customers are advised to visit arrivatrains.wales/check for updated information, but should only attempt to travel on routes which are operating if absolutely necessary.

“We would like to apologise for these further cancellations, however, the safety of our customers and colleagues remains our absolute priority and we will continue to work tirelessly to resume services as soon as is safe to do so.”