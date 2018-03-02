FREE hearing tests will be offered in Newport city centre to mark World Hearing Day today.

Imperial Hearing will be giving out expert advice free of charge from the Longfield Consulting Rooms in Stow Hill.

Specialists will be on hand to offer any of the hearing systems that are available on the market and provide a bespoke, honest and friendly service.

World Hearing Day is organised by the World Health Organisation to raise awareness of how to prevent deafness and hearing loss, and to promote hearing care across the world.

This year’s event is focusing on the future of this condition and will draw attention to the expected rise in people with hearing loss in the coming decades.

There are already 11 million people in the UK with hearing loss, and that is expected to rise to around 15.6 million by 2035.

Sam Rossiter, director at Imperial Hearing said, “Hearing loss is a growing problem and people often take a long time to get their hearing treated from when they first notice that it isn’t quite as it should be.

“There is still a stigma around wearing hearing aids and so we find that people are commonly put off having a hearing test.

“By offering free hearing tests we’re encouraging people to come in for a chat with our friendly team if they are suffering with hearing problems or living with someone who does.

“Technology has come so far and hearing aids are extremely discreet meaning people can carry on with their lives, hearing clearly, without anyone knowing that they ever had a problem.”

Visit www.imperialhearing.com.