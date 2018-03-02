THE Aneurin Bevan University Health Board (ANUHB) has thanked the “dedication” shown by staff and volunteers following the adverse weather which has struck the region.

Doctors have been sleeping in surgeries and other members of staff have booked into hotels or stayed with colleagues in preparation for work today.

Judith Paget, the health board's chief executive, said: "I must say a huge thank you to all our staff across the health board for the amazing effort and commitment to patient care demonstrated during the snow storm Emma.

"So many staff stayed in our hospitals overnight, worked extra hours, walked long distances to see patients in the community, came to work on their day off, drove 4x4s through difficult road conditions to take staff home and bring others into work, and so much more.

"The NHS is amazing but at its heart is its amazing staff.

"This health board is so lucky to have such fantastic teams going the extra mile every day and rising to every challenge.

"Thank you everyone and please continue to stay safe."

Now, the health board is appealing for owners of 4x4 vehicles to register in order to help other members of staff get to work.

“We have heard some amazing stories showing the dedication of our NHSWales staff, not only in our hospitals but in the community too,” said a spokesperson on Twitter.

“Tonight we have GPs sleeping at their surgeries, booking into hotels & staying with colleagues to be in work tomorrow.

The health board has called on employees with 4x4 to help out also, as it can only accept registered volunteers to help transfer staff to the Royal Gwent Hospital (RGH).

“Calling all staff - RGH need employees with 4x4 vehicles to help get colleagues into work tomorrow,” added the spokesperson on Twitter.

“Please call 01633 238921 or 238826 as soon as possible if you can help.

“Thanks to kind members of the public who have offered, but we can only accept registered volunteers.”