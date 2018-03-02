UPDATE: 1.11pm

THE power is back on in Pontypool.

We're pleased to say that all supplies affected by the #powercut in the #Pontypool # NP4 area are restored. We are sorry for any inconvenience caused. Andi. — WPD (@wpduk) 2 March 2018

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

PARTS of Gwent are waking up without power following the adverse weather.

Western Power Distribution (WPD) have confirmed that New Inn and the surrounding areas of NP4 is in the midst of the power cut.

A spokesperson for WPD has said on Twitter that the aim is to restore power by 10am.