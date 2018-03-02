A PONTYPOOL woman who thought she had been suffering from heartburn had the shock of her life when she gave birth.

Rhiannon Oldham dialled 999 with severe stomach pain, and within minutes had given birth to a baby boy at her home in Pontnewynydd.

Her partner Gareth Williams was on hand to deliver baby Phillip Alan, the couple’s first child weighing 4lb 13oz.

After a brief spell in hospital, the couple – who got engaged on Valentine’s Day, three days before Phillip’s arrival – are back at home with their son, who was born on February 17.

“On the Friday, Rhiannon had been complaining of stomach pain but we dismissed it, and just kept an eye on it,” said Mr Williams, 34.

“By the early hours of Saturday morning, she was in agony and I had to carry her from the bathroom to the bedroom, and that’s when I could see that something strange was happening.

“I called 999 and I told them there was something seriously wrong with my girlfriend, and within minutes, Rhiannon had actually given birth.

“It was a huge shock because we had absolutely no idea that she was pregnant, but we’re over the moon.”

Miss Oldham, 30, said: “Just before Christmas, I had what I thought was heartburn but I just took a Rennie and got on with it.

“I’d put on weight over Christmas too, but I just put it down to overindulging. I now know that the 4lb I’d put on was actually baby Phillip.

“The last couple of weeks have been a blur. One minute we were planning for a wedding – now we’re planning for a nursery.”

Earlier this week, the couple were reunited with the ambulance crew and call handler who helped to bring baby Phillip into the world.

Chelsie Holbrook, a Welsh Ambulance Service call handler at the Clinical Contact Centre in Cwmbran identified the stomach pains as the advanced stages of labour.

She said: “The alarm bells started to ring for me when Gareth said that Rhiannon had a large lump, and before we knew it she had actually given birth.

“The adrenaline was well and truly pumping at that point. I’ve delivered five babies in my time as a call handler, and this one’s definitely up there in terms of the most dramatic.”

Paramedic Paul Ockenden and student paramedic Sian Todd were first to arrive at the couple’s home.

Mr Ockenden said: “The initial call we had was to a female with abdo pain, and the next message we had was that a midwife was en route, which we thought was unusual.

“When we got to the property, Gareth led us to the bedroom and there was Rhiannon on the bed cradling their newborn baby.

“It’s fair to say they were a little shell shocked, but we set about making the necessary checks and then Gareth cut the cord.”

Miss Todd, a second-year Paramedic Science student at Swansea University, added: “When we first got the call, we thought that perhaps the patient had appendicitis.

“It was only when we got to the address and Gareth opened the door looking very pale did it become clear that Rhiannon had actually given birth.

“Phillip is the third baby I’ve helped to deliver while I’ve been training as a paramedic.

“There’s a tradition in paramedicine that if you deliver a baby, you have to try and persuade the parents to name the child after you.

“I suggested to Rhiannon and Gareth that they call the baby Todd, after my surname, and they very politely said they would consider it – but they were having none of it really.”

The paramedics were backed up by paramedic Kate Jones and emergency medical technician Elaine Thatcher.

Ms Jones said: “We did all of the post-birth checks to make sure mum and baby were OK, and they were absolutely fine – if not a little surprised!”

While her colleagues were looking after Rhiannon, Elaine walked to a nearby Premier store to ask whether they would be prepared to donate some essential supplies.

“Because they weren’t expecting baby, Rhiannon and Gareth had literally nothing,” she said.

“I explained the situation to the shop assistant Ian and asked how charitable he was feeling, and he very kindly let me take some nappies and wet wipes.

“Later, Paul and I went to Tesco where they also gave us baby grows, hats and socks. The community has been so generous.”

The couple, who have been together for nine years, have thanked the ambulance service for coming to their aid.

Miss Oldham said: “The ambulance service were absolutely marvelous, we can’t thank them enough.”

Mr Williams who works at a Brynmawr garage as an MOT examiner, added: “The call handler in particular kept me calm and gave me really clear instructions about what I had to do, despite my sheer panic.

“It’s been a whirlwind couple of weeks to say the least, but we’re delighted.”

Click here to listen to Gareth's 999 call.