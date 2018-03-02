GWENT Police are appealing for information after a 7.5 tonne lorry and a rare Palfinger Railway Crane worth £50, 000 were stolen from a factory in Gilchrist Thomas Industrial Estate in Blaenavon.

The incident happened at around at around 10.40pm on Wednesday, February 14.

The lorry was later found in Blackwood however the crane is still missing.

Anyone with information about this incident or the whereabouts of the crane should call 101 quoting log 55 15/02/18.