THE Graig Community Centre in Bassaleg is currently open and offering sanctuary for anyone having problems with their boilers, or can't afford to heat their homes, the homeless, or anyone in the community who just feels isolated and wants a chat and a warm drink.

"The community centre will used as a central hub to co-ordinate visits to the elderly, path clearing and generally a place where people can come and get help and support during this bad weather period," said a centre spokesperson.

"Also if anyone is worried about an elderly resident in Bassaleg or Rhiwderin they can contact us via Graig Community Facebook page or email saveourwoodlandbassaleg@gmail.com and we can arrange to visit them, as we are aware of the problems that care companies are having getting the carers to their calls.

"Please can you also state that we would be very grateful for any donations of tea, coffee, biscuits and food."