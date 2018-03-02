THE wedding of two childhood sweethearts has been cancelled after heavy snow made roads impassable in Monmouthshire.

Hayley Dowler and Sam Drew, from Magor, were due to get married at Caer Llan in Monmouth tomorrow.

The venue had been chosen with a spring wedding in mind and had been booked for the entire weekend.

But the snow-covered roads on the B4293 between Monmouth and Lydart had posed risks to guests travelling from across Wales and further afield.

Sophie McCullough, also of Magor, had made an urgent plea for any willing local farmers or residents with 4x4s to help clear the roads.

“We should be fine leaving Magor and getting to Monmouth but it’s the roads around Caer Llan that we’re worried about,” said Ms McCullough.

“The bride’s brother is flying back from Dubai for it. She is devastated but these things can happen.

“Around 38 people are expected now so if anyone can help clear the area then it might be possible for us to get in safely.”

The bridal party’s makeup artist and hairdresser were also due to make the trip from Magor to the venue.

Ms McCullough said that the bridal party and staff at Caer Llan were set to talk at 8am on Saturday to discuss how best to proceed.

But with the snow continuing to fall, it was confirmed that the decision had been made to call the wedding off in the interest of safety.

“It’s very sad but the safety of all guests is paramount,” she added.

A spokeswoman for Caer Llan told the Argus that staff had worked hard to clear and grit the road leading into the grounds as well as the car park.

Chefs had also been working throughout the day with the hopes that the wedding would go ahead as planned.

But a spokeswoman said: “We he have made the decision for the safety of the guests trying to get here. We didn’t want to encourage people to get out on the road and put their lives at risk.

“The couple have been offered another weekend here in June.”