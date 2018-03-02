RESIDENTS in Newport have been warned to expect “very noisy” activity as railway work is carried out.

Network Rail has written to residents living near the railway line that piling work is to be carried out near the Newport Tunnels area intermittently between Saturday, March 3 and Sunday, March 18.

The work is part of a project to install the Overhead Line Equipment that will power the new electric trains.

In a letter to residents affected, Rebecca Heeley, community relations manager, said: "Safety is out number one priority and for this reason work of this type must be carried out while trains are not running.

"This means carrying out a lot of our work during the night.

"Piling by its nature is a very noisy activity, with noise levels dependant on distance from the piling location and local topography.

"Please be assured that we will make every effort to minimise unnecessary noise and complete each pile as quickly as possible."

For further information, call Network Rail's helpline on 03457 114141.