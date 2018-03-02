FIREFIGHTERS in Ebbw Vale had to dig their way through the snow to rescue someone after receiving a call about carbon monoxide concerns.
Head of joint fire control for South Wales Fire and Rescue Jennie Griffiths tweeted saying that the Ebbw Vale crew walked half a mile before digging through the to rescue to resident at 9.31am this morning in Garden City.
Our Ebbw Vale Crew wearing Breathing Apparatus and equipment walked half a mile and dug their way through to a property with WAST crews to rescue a casualty following a carbon monoxide concern in Ebbw Vale at 09.31 👍🚒😘 pic.twitter.com/qgYZDkUPMy— Jennie Griffiths 🏴 (@GriffithsJECtrl) March 2, 2018
This photo sums the snow up for me ....... pic.twitter.com/WaltzRvgol— Jennie Griffiths 🏴 (@GriffithsJECtrl) March 2, 2018
It has been confirmed that the person has been taken to hospital for precautionary measures.
