FIREFIGHTERS in Ebbw Vale had to dig their way through the snow to rescue someone after receiving a call about carbon monoxide concerns.

Head of joint fire control for South Wales Fire and Rescue Jennie Griffiths tweeted saying that the Ebbw Vale crew walked half a mile before digging through the to rescue to resident at 9.31am this morning in Garden City. 

It has been confirmed that the person has been taken to hospital for precautionary measures. 