FIREFIGHTERS in Ebbw Vale had to dig their way through the snow to rescue someone after receiving a call about carbon monoxide concerns.

Head of joint fire control for South Wales Fire and Rescue Jennie Griffiths tweeted saying that the Ebbw Vale crew walked half a mile before digging through the to rescue to resident at 9.31am this morning in Garden City.

Our Ebbw Vale Crew wearing Breathing Apparatus and equipment walked half a mile and dug their way through to a property with WAST crews to rescue a casualty following a carbon monoxide concern in Ebbw Vale at 09.31 👍🚒😘 pic.twitter.com/qgYZDkUPMy — Jennie Griffiths 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@GriffithsJECtrl) March 2, 2018

This photo sums the snow up for me ....... pic.twitter.com/WaltzRvgol — Jennie Griffiths 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@GriffithsJECtrl) March 2, 2018

It has been confirmed that the person has been taken to hospital for precautionary measures.