A 38-YEAR-OLD man from Cwmbran has been arrested and charged with burglary.
The man has been charged with burglary at the Co-op store in Magor and attempted burglary at the Hillcroft Garage in Langstone.
Two men aged 17 and 20 and a woman aged 37, all from the Newport area, have been arrested on suspicion of burglary and have been bailed pending further investigations.
The 38-year-old has been remanded in police custody and will appear at Newport Magistrates court on Monday, March 5, 2018.
