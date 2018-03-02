A 38-YEAR-OLD man from Cwmbran has been arrested and charged with burglary.

The man has been charged with burglary at the Co-op store in Magor and attempted burglary at the Hillcroft Garage in Langstone.

Two men aged 17 and 20 and a woman aged 37, all from the Newport area, have been arrested on suspicion of burglary and have been bailed pending further investigations.

The 38-year-old has been remanded in police custody and will appear at Newport Magistrates court on Monday, March 5, 2018.